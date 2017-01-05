ALARMING: Average adult needs to lose 15kg to be healthy

OVERWEIGHT and obese Queensland adults need to lose about 15kg each to be in the healthy range, new data shows.

That would equal to a total loss of 35.5 million kilograms.

The Chief Health Officer's latest report revealed the average Queenslander gained one kilogram every three to four years over the past decade - one in four gained weight in the previous year alone.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the new year was a great opportunity for Queenslanders to think differently about health and weight loss.

"Encouragingly, the data shows two-thirds of Queensland adults have taken action to either lose weight or to prevent weight gain in the past 12 months," she said.

"About 45% of Queenslanders work to lose weight by reducing portion sizes, and 40 per cent increase physical activity.

"Small bursts of incidental activity can make a big difference to overall health - gardening, walking to work and playing outdoors with the kids, for example."

The research also found attitude played a strong role in getting healthy.

Adults who believed in a benefit from weight loss were more likely to actively manage their weight.