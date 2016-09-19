Bay athlete wins silver at World Triathlon Championships

BRANDI Alberts has another world championship medal to add to her growing collection.

The Hervey Bay athlete finished second in the 18-19 Female Age Group classification at the World Triathlon Championships in Cozumel, Mexico, on Monday morning (AEST).

Her coach Lars Olsen said she produced top-quality swim and bike legs but a mistake saw her falter on the run to finish four minutes behind fellow Australian Isobel Chisholm.

"It really came together for her on the day," Olsen said.

"She led until the last five kilometres and she was overrun.

"She swam really and rode extremely well, she just forgot her nutrition on the bike and that affected her run."

Alberts' silver comes just months after she won gold at the World Duathlon Championships in Spain.

"This is the second time she went for triathlon and she's been for duathlon so she's getting a lot more confident," Olsen said.

"For a lot of people they didn't have the race they wanted and Brandi just forgot to pack her nutrition on the bike."

The bike was the difference for Alberts - her leg was two minutes quicker than her nearest rival.