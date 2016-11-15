Aldi announces opening date for Urangan store

AFTER almost a year of construction, the opening date of the Fraser Coast's newest Aldi store has been announced.

The retailer will open its doors to the public in Urangan on December 7 at 8.30am.

The store will be open for business seven days a week.

Final touches are being put on the new Aldi store in Urangan, which is set to open on December 7. Annie Perets

Operating hours Monday-Friday will be 8.30am-8pm.

On Saturdays the trading hours will be from 8am-5:30pm and on Sundays from 9am-6pm.

An Aldi spokesperson said training had already started for about 20 staff that were employed for the Urangan store.

"When establishing a new store, ALDI considers the long-term potential of the area and population numbers," the spokesperson said.

"We work closely with local planning bodies such as councils, other businesses and community groups to help ensure the new store positively impacts the local area."

The new store is the third Aldi operation on the Fraser Coast.

It is located next to the new McDonald's on Boat Harbour Dr, near Elizabeth St.