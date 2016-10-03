27°
Maryborough's Alec Braund proves to be a claycourt ace

Matthew McInerney
| 3rd Oct 2016 6:49 PM
Maryborough tennis player Alec Braund.
Maryborough tennis player Alec Braund. Matthew McInerney

AUSTRALIAN tennis may have another marathon man on its hands in the shape of Maryborough's Alec Braund.

The young gun is in the midst of another stellar year, but there is no way you can suggest Braund has done secured his wins with ease.

The Heritage City product, coached by Bruce Rayner, won the 12-and-Under Australian Claycourt Championships in Canberra last week, but was forced to fight his way through almost every match.

Seeded second, Braund had to win five matches on his way to the singles crown, but much like Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt did on the world stage, had to go the distance in four fixtures.

The final was a Braund special, as the youngster returned from a 4-6 opening set loss against Victorian No.8 seed Amor Jasika to win the next two 6-3, 6-2.

It sealed the latest in a string of victories for the 12-year-old, who became the first Wide Bay player since David Hodge 25 years ago to win the 12-and-Under Queensland School Sport Tennis Championships.

The trophy was presented by David's father Bob Hodge, who grew up in the Heritage City and is involved in primary school tennis.

Braund, who is ranked a career-high 662 in Australia, has had a huge four months.

He won the Rod Laver Queensland Junior Championships in July, the QSS Tennis Championships in August, the Queensland State Age Championships in Rockhampton in early September and the national claycourt title last week.

Braund is a finalist for the Eddie Machin Scholarship, which will be presented at the Tennis Queensland awards at Brisbane's Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 27.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  alec braund, maryborough tennis, tennis, tennis queensland

Local Partners

