Alison's dream to meet real-life Cinderella comes true

Point Vernon resident Alison Bartlett gets a visit from Cinderella (Leanne Hodges) on her 49th birthday.

IN A classic fairytale ending, Alison Bartlett's birthday dream to meet Cinderella has come true.

But it was no flick of the magic wand that made her arrive in her ball gown and glass slippers - phone calls, dress loans and dedication to making Alison's dream be realised were the real magic behind Cinderella's surprise visit to her doorstep on Friday.

49-year-old Alison, who has down syndrome and dementia, was absolutely gobsmacked to meet her princess.

Her younger sister Jennifer Rockley made the arrangement for child entertainer Leanne Hodges to visit Alison dressed as the character on her 49th birthday, saying she wanted to make this "the big year.”

"I rang every shop in town; I couldn't find anyone who wanted to dress up as Cinderella,” she said.

"Then Leanne came along and agreed to meet. She went above and beyond with her work.

"Suddenly, I got all the help I needed with the birthday party, and she stayed for almost an hour and a half and brought gifts with her as well.

"It was a very touching moment; I cried with the entire thing happening.”

Ms Hodges, who has access to several Disney costumes as part of her work, said it was an incredibly humbling situation to make Alison's dream come true.

"Jennifer was referred to me as she wanted someone to dress up for Alison's birthday; I arranged for the costume and to have the gift ready to go,” she said.

"My friends all rallied together to make the gift possible. They wanted to be a part of Alison's birthday and said 'you're not paying for this.'

"I was able to offer a gift that cost me nothing; it makes her day, and the rest of her life.”

She said it was an amazing moment to make her as happy as she was that day.

"I feel happy, humbled to make her dreams come true,” she said.

The situation was a sign that the community was able to rally together to help out someone who couldn't make this possible, Ms Rockley said.

"I've lived in the Bay for more than 30 years; it always amazes me - the generosity of the locals to rally together for a cause,” she said.