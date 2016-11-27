All-Star game an honour for retired Roderick

STAYING PUT: Fraser Coast All Star Adam Roderick has his heart set on retirement.

TWO tries against a team overflowing with National Rugby League, Origin and International experience would usually lead to a return to the footy field, but Adam Roderick has his mind set on staying away.

Roderick was part of the Bundaberg Rugby League premiership-winning Hervey Bay Seagulls side this season, and swore the grand final win over Waves Tigers was his last game.

The veteran lined up alongside former team-mates from the Seagulls' 2001 title-winning side against some of the biggest names from rugby league's yesteryear.

Manly great Cliff Lyons retired the year before Roderick won that title, but on Saturday they faced off on the field.

"It's good fun getting to play with some of the legends of league and to have a game of footy," Roderick said. "It was great to play with some of those Wallaroos boys I played against back in the day."

Roderick laughed when asked if this marked the start of another comeback.