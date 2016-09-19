Alleged drink driver fails to give way causing crash

A WOMAN alleged to be driving more than three times the legal limit is accused of failing to give way at an intersection causing a crash.

Police nabbed the 51-year-old woman from Hervey Bay about 6.30pm on Friday while she was driving along Hervey Bay Maryborough Road.

The vehicle turned into Pialba Burrum Heads Rd and the woman allegedly failed to give way when the collision occurred.

Police allege the woman had a blood alcohol reading of 0.170.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to give way.

A court date has been set for Wednesday October 12.

Anyone with information that may assist police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.