Alleged drug boss has motorbikes and cash seized by state

THE alleged leader of a major Fraser Coast drug ring will be spared the Susan River property he shares with his model girlfriend, but Dean Grant O'Donnell is still set to lose much of his prized possessions.



An order signed off in Brisbane Supreme Court allows for Mr O'Donnell's Harley Davidson and Suzuki motorbikes along with a 2006 Chrysler car and $18,615 in cash to be seized by the state as proceeds of crime.



Mr O'Donnell is currently before the courts.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Private eyes sent to spy on council staff

M'boro jobs in windfall for $1 billion Downer Rail deal

SHOCKING: Elderly man assaulted in Torquay home invasion



He has been charged with drug trafficking and a number of other offences.



He and his girlfriend, former Miss Australia contestant Felicia Djamirze, made headlines when their property was raided by drug enforcement squad Taskforce Maxima in February, 2015.



Ms Djamirze accused police of unnecessarily setting off a flash grenade that caused injuries to her face during the raids that allegedly uncovered the drug ice, liquid amphetamine, thousands in cash, cocaine, steroids and a loaded shotgun.



Documents before Brisbane Supreme Court show Mr O'Donnell was a key target of the police investigation codenamed Operation North Airsander that aimed to shut down a Hervey Bay drug supply network.



A "bush camera" installed in heavy scrub allegedly captured Mr O'Donnell regularly visiting a hideout on the fringe of his property and placing drugs and cash into various containers.



Footage from another camera inside the house allegedly shows Mr O'Donnell discussing the poor quality of what police will say is methamphetamine and describing it as being "too wet" and like a "slushie".



In another clip he can allegedly be seen handing an unknown person more than $20,000 in cash and telling him "This is for Rossi" - the man police will allege was Mr O'Donnell's supplier.



Under the Criminal Proceeds and Confiscation Act, the state's crime commission has the power to call for the seizure of anything with the aim of hindering financial gain and increasing financial loss associated with illegal activity - "whether or not a person is convicted of an offence because of the activity".



The Susan River property was originally targeted by the commission but was later removed from the amended order handed up in Brisbane Supreme Court last week.



Hervey Bay-based lawyer Brad James appeared via phone link on Mr O'Donnell's behalf and consented to the order.



Mr O'Donnell will next appear in court on a date to be set.



ARM NEWSDESK

