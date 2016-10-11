An 83-year-old woman's mobility scooter was stolen

WHO steals a scooter?

If you guessed that at least one person in Hervey Bay would stoop so low as to steal a mobility scooter, you would unfortunately be correct.

An 83-year-old woman from New South Wales was left without a means of transportation on Monday when someone stole her scooter.

The theft was not immediately reported, but Hervey Bay Police confirmed it occurred sometime between 9pm on Sunday night and 8am Monday.

The $4000 electric scooter was parked under the annex of the woman and her partner's caravan at Harbour View Caravan Park in Urangan.

While many other items are never recovered, thankfully this story has a happy ending.

The caravan park owner put out the message, and urged anyone with information to make contact.

Soon after a photo of the scooter was soon sent to the caravan park owner, and the scooter was returned to the owner sans key (don't worry - they had a spare).

Police thanked the community for their assistance, and said they could solve a number of matters with the community's help.

