28°
News

OPINION: An inmate's life is still worth saving

Jordan Philp
| 13th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HUMAN life is an incredibly precious thing.

Whether it's the life of a policeman, a nurse or an inmate of the Maryborough Correctional Centre, everything should be done to prevent the loss of one.

In the last few days we have seen a man in his early 20s on his deathbed because of an attack at the local prison.

The incident comes just months after a coronial inquest was completed in Bundaberg relating to the death of a Maryborough Correctional Centre inmate in 2012.

The inquest examined why a convicted killer was in the same Maryborough prison unit as a 22-year-old who would become the victim of his fatal attack.

The fact that this extreme level of violence is continuing isn't good enough.

With the correctional facility experiencing overcrowding, we can expect to see more headlines like this.

The State Government needs to take steps to reduce the pressure on our prison system and ultimately, to save lives.

Whether that's by introducing more industry workshops to keep prisoners occupied, increasing staff or expanding the prison but action needs to be taken to prevent more deaths at the Maryborough prison.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  maryborough correctional centre, opinion

21yo Maryborough inmate is on life support after attack

21yo Maryborough inmate is on life support after attack

Three prisoners have been isolated following the alleged attack.

Maryborough's railway cafe turns two today

TURNING TWO: Familiar faces from Trax Cafe & Bar will celebrate the business' second birthday on Thursday.

To celebrate, they're having half-priced coffee all day.

Four charged after Fraser Coast drug bust

DRUG BUST: Howard Police Station Senior Constable Ed Gompelman with two of nine marijuana plants seized yesterday.

Four people have been charged following the investigation and raids.

Woman taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after snake bite

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A woman was taken to hospital after a snake bite.

Local Partners

A medical centre will open in Craignish next week

ALMOST a year since closing, Craignish’s only GP practice will again open its doors under new management.

Politician seeks photos of the region for book

GORGEOUS SUNSET: The Urangan Pier is a great place to see when on the Fraser Coast.

Book will showcase our region.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

ELEVATED BLOCK WITH RURAL VIEWS

21 Rural View Court, Craignish 4655

Residential Land Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your ... Submit an Offer

Owner say's Bring me an Offer Buy this block and build your new home. Interest rates have never been lower making this an ideal time This block is a generous 2509...

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... $185,000

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Water Views Forever

54 Turnstone Boulevard, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering ... Submit an Offer

This is a great block and ready to build on now. Offering substantial water views once a home has been established the opportunity is there to secure this block...

Exceptional Allotment - Central Location

31 Baird Drive, Pialba 4655

Residential Land An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of ... Submit an Offer

An exceptional opportunity exists to own this outstanding centrally located parcel of land situated in the ever popular suburb of Pialba. Featuring all town...

One acre at Dundowran Beach with Views

10 Canthium Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a ... $240,000

This elevated 4,493m2 approx block is situated at the end of a quite cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Park Residential estate of Dundowran Beach. The block is...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest