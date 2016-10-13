OPINION: An inmate's life is still worth saving

A HUMAN life is an incredibly precious thing.

Whether it's the life of a policeman, a nurse or an inmate of the Maryborough Correctional Centre, everything should be done to prevent the loss of one.

In the last few days we have seen a man in his early 20s on his deathbed because of an attack at the local prison.

The incident comes just months after a coronial inquest was completed in Bundaberg relating to the death of a Maryborough Correctional Centre inmate in 2012.

The inquest examined why a convicted killer was in the same Maryborough prison unit as a 22-year-old who would become the victim of his fatal attack.

The fact that this extreme level of violence is continuing isn't good enough.

With the correctional facility experiencing overcrowding, we can expect to see more headlines like this.

The State Government needs to take steps to reduce the pressure on our prison system and ultimately, to save lives.

Whether that's by introducing more industry workshops to keep prisoners occupied, increasing staff or expanding the prison but action needs to be taken to prevent more deaths at the Maryborough prison.