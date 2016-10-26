Before and after: Celebrate the Lamington Bridge 120 years

ON October 30, the Lamington Bridge will celebrate 120 years, having survived every single flood.

Officially opened on October 20 1896, the heritage listed bridge even survived the record 1893 flood that destroyed the predecessor.

The bridge was designed by Alfred Barton Brady to deal with the flood conditions of the Mary River.

Deputy Mayor George Seymour said the bridge was renowned internationally in engineering circles as it used very innovative designs and material and was one of the first reinforced concrete bridges in the world.

"Whilst the Lamington Bridge isn't as decorative as other heritage listed bridges, it is a remarkable feat of engineering that has survived many floods through its design and continues to serve the community" Cr Seymour said.

The bridge, which was originally a toll-bridge was named after Lord Lamington, the Governor of Queensland from 1896 to 1901.

In addition to the bridge, the famous Australian chocolate coated sponge cake was named after Lord Lamington.