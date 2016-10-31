30°
Whats On

Off and racing: Where to celebrate Melbourne Cup on Coast

31st Oct 2016 12:51 PM Updated: 1:04 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOOKING for the perfect place to enjoy a glass of bubbly and pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday?

Hotels and restaurants across the Fraser Coast are holding luncheons and events, getting the region into the spirit of the race that stops the nation.

Beach House Hotel:

What: The luncheon includes a two-course lunch, a four-hour standard beverage package, shared cheese plates, entertainment, giveaways and a fashion parade.

When: from 11.30am

Cost: $90 per person

 

Bayswater Hotel:

What: The luncheon includes a continuous drink and platter package, lucky door prizes, sweeps. Those interested can book ahead or pay on the day.

When: from noon to 3pm

Cost: $55 per person

Melbourne Cup - The Bayswater Hotel - (L) Marie Clarke, Maryanne Stefanaras and Jenny Davies. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Melbourne Cup - The Bayswater Hotel - (L) Marie Clarke, Maryanne Stefanaras and Jenny Davies. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

Hervey Bay RSL:

What:  The event includes a delicious two-course luncheon served to the table, a welcome drink, best dressed and best hat competition, free mystery trifecta on the cup, sweeps and a lucky door comp. Enjoy the live entertainment with Frank Benn.

When: 11.00am. Places limited, book today. Phone 4197 7444 to book your table.

Cost: $47.50 per person

Melbourne Cup - Hervey Bay RSL - (L) Corey and Kylie Fitzgerald and Scott Rose and Krystal Hoare were all smiles after backing the winner. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Melbourne Cup - Hervey Bay RSL - (L) Corey and Kylie Fitzgerald and Scott Rose and Krystal Hoare were all smiles after backing the winner. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

 

Coast Restaurant:

What: Fresh seafood, interactive food stations, roaming canapés and a selection of COAST favourites led by award-winning chef Nick Street-Brown. Enjoy Beaumont by Knappstein Wines, Baffle Creek Beers & selected race day cocktails.
The event will be hosted by Cate Massi from fashion blog Individual Style 101 judging 'Fashions Off The Field.'
Emily Wilson Cosmetics will host a 'Touch Up Station' to keep the ladies looking fresh faced. The day will include large screens to view the race, live DJs, race day sweeps with great prizes.

When: from 11.30am to 3pm (the COAST bar will be open until 6pm).

Cost: All inclusive for $149 per person.

 

Maryborough RSL:

What: Enjoy a three-course luncheon upstairs in the function room.

When: From 10.30am, lunch around noon

Cost: $55 a head, ring to book.

Melbourne Cup day celebrations, Maryborough - RSL - Di Hasselbach, Kerry Corser, Maureen Evans, Joanne Jones and Jenny Loring. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Melbourne Cup day celebrations, Maryborough - RSL - Di Hasselbach, Kerry Corser, Maureen Evans, Joanne Jones and Jenny Loring. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Carriers Arms Hotel:

What: The buffet luncheon well be held for the cancer council and includes a glass of bubbly , live music from Sam Maddison at 11, funny money,  fashions on the field, sweeps, raffles and lucky door prizes, TAB and helpful staff, prizes for best dressed, silly stallion and more.

When: From 11am

Cost: $45 per person

 

White Lion Hotel:

What: Lunch with a specially crafted menu and We do a lunch, special meal, with complimentary Champaign.

When: From 11am

Cost: Meals will cost $15

Photos
View Gallery
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  events melbourne cup whatson

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

Fraser Coast Councillor cleared of misconduct: Tribunal

The complaint alleged the Councillor had publicly referred to a document from within the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s internal system.

Man attacks staff after 'faking' seizure on dance floor

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The man lashed out at a staff member and threw a punch

Building approvals soar to 570 over July-September

Residential dwellings the highest at 214 approvals valued at $50,215,853, according to the latest development statistics from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Developments have totalled over $60 million in value.

Five best places to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast

The Old Sydney Hotel has been voted as the best place to grab a pub meal on the Fraser Coast.

Five of the best pubs on the Fraser Coast.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Off and racing: Where to celebrate Melbourne Cup on Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

BURT Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick in the weirdest way possible.

WATCH: Teen magician's daring straight jacket stunt

THE PLUNGE: 15-year-old Jeffrey 'Jeffro' Bennett is attempting to escape from a straight jacket while blindfolded and submerged in Carole Park Swimming Centre.

Teen will throw himself into pool locked into a straight jacket

Kevin Jonas shares first picture of daughter

Kevin Jonas and Valentina (c) Twitter

"Say hello to my newest love Valentina.''

Kim Kardashian unlikely to attend charity ball for late dad

Kim Kardashian

Mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian will go

Brisbane readies for second Marvel invasion

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Thor, Iron Man and Captain America characters to feature

Miranda Kerr intruder hand-delivered 'love note'

The "jibber-jabber" was largely filled with unintelligible phrases

Prince Harry 'dating Suits actor Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry is not giving anything away about his rumoured romance with Suits star Meghan Markle.

Harry is said to be “besotted” by the brunette beauty

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!