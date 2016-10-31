Off and racing: Where to celebrate Melbourne Cup on Coast

LOOKING for the perfect place to enjoy a glass of bubbly and pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday?

Hotels and restaurants across the Fraser Coast are holding luncheons and events, getting the region into the spirit of the race that stops the nation.

Beach House Hotel:

What: The luncheon includes a two-course lunch, a four-hour standard beverage package, shared cheese plates, entertainment, giveaways and a fashion parade.

When: from 11.30am

Cost: $90 per person

Bayswater Hotel:

What: The luncheon includes a continuous drink and platter package, lucky door prizes, sweeps. Those interested can book ahead or pay on the day.

When: from noon to 3pm

Cost: $55 per person

Melbourne Cup - The Bayswater Hotel - (L) Marie Clarke, Maryanne Stefanaras and Jenny Davies. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay RSL:

What: The event includes a delicious two-course luncheon served to the table, a welcome drink, best dressed and best hat competition, free mystery trifecta on the cup, sweeps and a lucky door comp. Enjoy the live entertainment with Frank Benn.

When: 11.00am. Places limited, book today. Phone 4197 7444 to book your table.

Cost: $47.50 per person

Melbourne Cup - Hervey Bay RSL - (L) Corey and Kylie Fitzgerald and Scott Rose and Krystal Hoare were all smiles after backing the winner. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Coast Restaurant:

What: Fresh seafood, interactive food stations, roaming canapés and a selection of COAST favourites led by award-winning chef Nick Street-Brown. Enjoy Beaumont by Knappstein Wines, Baffle Creek Beers & selected race day cocktails.

The event will be hosted by Cate Massi from fashion blog Individual Style 101 judging 'Fashions Off The Field.'

Emily Wilson Cosmetics will host a 'Touch Up Station' to keep the ladies looking fresh faced. The day will include large screens to view the race, live DJs, race day sweeps with great prizes.

When: from 11.30am to 3pm (the COAST bar will be open until 6pm).

Cost: All inclusive for $149 per person.

Maryborough RSL:

What: Enjoy a three-course luncheon upstairs in the function room.

When: From 10.30am, lunch around noon

Cost: $55 a head, ring to book.

Melbourne Cup day celebrations, Maryborough - RSL - Di Hasselbach, Kerry Corser, Maureen Evans, Joanne Jones and Jenny Loring. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Carriers Arms Hotel:

What: The buffet luncheon well be held for the cancer council and includes a glass of bubbly , live music from Sam Maddison at 11, funny money, fashions on the field, sweeps, raffles and lucky door prizes, TAB and helpful staff, prizes for best dressed, silly stallion and more.

When: From 11am

Cost: $45 per person

White Lion Hotel:

What: Lunch with a specially crafted menu and We do a lunch, special meal, with complimentary Champaign.

When: From 11am

Cost: Meals will cost $15