Angler heaven with fish haul as the full moon approaches

REGARDLESS of whether you were in a boat, fishing from a kayak or walking the flats, there hasn't been too many anglers coming back empty-handed this week, and with the making tide on the approach of the full moon, the fishing will only get better.

Let's take a look at the report.

There has been plenty of pelagic action throughout the Sandy Straits with schools of mackerel chasing the bait balls between Poona and the Bluff, and the shipping channel between Deep Creek to Moon Point. Trolling 90-120ml medium diving lures has had the best results, however soaking a pilly on a set line has also seen results.

Quality grunter and blue salmon have been landed throughout the estuary systems of the Sandy Straits. Live baits including herring and the good ol' yabbie have been the preferred baits.

Spanish mackerel and quality green back tailor are around in numbers and anglers have been landing them off the back beach of Fraser Island and Inskip Point. Ganged pilly's or gar have been the preferred baits, however casting metal lures up to 65 grams has also had fantastic results.

As the weather heats up the summer species are back on the bite. The mangrove Jack hot spots have been Kauri, Butha and Poona Creeks. Trolling medium diving lures past the rock ledges or snags has had fantastic results along with cast and retrieving suspending lures, live baiting or soaking a strip bait. Shark inlet, the Moon Boom Islands and the Sheridan Flats have all been producing quality summer whiting with the average size around 30cm and a few 40cm elbow slappers catching anglers off guard.

The sand flats throughout the Sandy Straits are loaded with flathead and the best results are coming from the first hour of the flood tide. Flicking soft plastics or hard-bodied lures has landed some trophy fish.

And the Mary River is still firing with reports of threadfin salmon, blue salmon and barramundi reported. Black and silver bream, grunter, flathead and estuary cod are being landed between Bevor Rock and River Heads.