Animal food donations spike at refuge after supply scare

Maryborough Animal Refuge assistant manager Louise Wright said an influx of food and money donations has come in from the public, after the refuge went public with its food supply running low.

FOOD supply at Maryborough Animal Refuge dropped to a scary low last month.

The drop came as a result of the closure of IGA and Food for Less in Maryborough Central Plaza, which contained donation bins for the refuge.

However since the non-for-profit went public with its food struggles, assistant manager Louise Wright said there was an influx in food donations.

"A lot of individuals came in to help us out, and brought bits and pieces in," she said.

"Businesses contacted us and asked if they could put donation bins at their business.

"We have a pretty good supply now, but it is important to have a constant flow.

"The help from the community has been just awesome."

In other good news for the refuge, they've had a number of animals adopted as of late.

"We had a few adult dogs and a few puppies adopted," Ms Wright said.

"There's plenty more left to adopt as we always have animals."

To donate food, either bring the donations to the Maryborough Animal Refuge (1 Bright St, Maryborough) or drop into collection bins at:

71 Wharf (71 Wharf St, Maryborough)

Woof Dog Spa (11 Odessa St, Granville)

IGA Maryborough (368 Alice St, Maryborough)

Coles Supermarket in Station Square (Alice St and Lennox St, Station Square, Maryborough)

Caltex Woolworths (110 Adelaide St, Maryborough)

Money donations are also accepted. Payments can be made to: BSB 645646, ACC 106563130, marked with 'food donation.'

Maryborough Animal Refuge is also having a Garage Sale on February 18, to raise money to build an extension to their Cat Refuge building.

The extension will allow for cats to have more sunlight and fresh air.

Item donations to be sold in the sale are welcome. Just drop them off at the refuge. Call 0400 725 299 for more information.