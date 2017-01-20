Animal refuge's food supplies scarcely low, can you help?

THE closure of IGA and Food for Less in Maryborough Central Plaza has resulted in some animals almost going hungry.



Maryborough Animal Refuge would highly rely on the donation bins located in front of those two stores to feed their rescued animals.



But since the supermarkets have shut down, the food supplies for the animals have run scarcely low.



Maryborough Animal Refuge assistant manager Louise Wright that at times, the amount of food available was a ticking time-bomb.



"At a point we had just 24 hours of kitten food left, and no puppy food," she said.



"Not having those donation bins has really impacted us."



At times of desperation, food has had to be bought out-of-pocket by those working and volunteering at the centre.



"Over Christmas, there were a lot of animals coming in that had been abandoned which took up a lot of the food supply we had," Ms Wright said.



Earlier this week, the non-for-profit organisation went public with their food struggles.



Ms Wright said the response from the public in their desire to help feed the animals, has been overwhelming.



"We've had some business ask if they can put a donation box," Ms Wright said.



With the animals growing and churning through kilograms of food each day, any food donation to the refuge will go a long way.



"We always need kitten and puppy food, both dry and wet, and adult food as well," Ms Wright said.



And for those looking for a pet, there are plenty of dogs and cats, both young and old, at the refuge.



To donate food, either bring it to a donation bin such as in front of Woolworths or to the refuge located at 1 Bright St, Maryborough.



Money donations are also accepted. Payments can be made to: BSB 645646, ACC 106563130, marked with 'food donation.'

