Annoyed by badly parked cars? You can report them to council

Fraser Coast Regional Council Council encourages people to use the Snap end Solve phone app to report problems they spot in the community.

IF YOU thought avoiding the parking inspector was your only way out of a ticket, then think again.

You now have to fear everyone who has a mobile phone.

Two phone apps used by Fraser Coast Regional Council allow users to take photos of illegally parked cars and send them straight to council.

Parking illegally can include leaving a car in a non-permitted zones, to taking up excessive space.

This is an example of an illegally parked car, as it is parked on a footpath. Contributed

FCRC acting chief executive officer Peter Smith said the apps, called Snap Send Solve and iCouncil, serve more purposes than just letting people be parking inspectors.

"Both applications allow members of the public to raise requests with council by taking a photo, categorising the issue and submitting it to council," he said.

"Residents can report on things like vandalism, litter, potholes, wandering animals, damage to Council assets, or illegally parked cars."

When a resident makes a submission, it is managed through the council's normal complaints procedure.

Mr Smith said the apps were part of a digital strategy to help maximise the council's communication with the public.

"Council has no preference as to which app the public uses but the use of either mobile apps reduces the number of phone calls that need to be taken by Customer Service," he said.

"A review is currently underway of Council's mobile apps as part of a more complete digital strategy which will encompass mobile apps, council's website presence and more efficient methods of communicating and doing business with council."

The phone apps were introduced to the Fraser Coast Regional Council in August 2013.

They are free to download from the app store, though the iCouncil app is only available on iPhones.