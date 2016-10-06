Annual Quota Bookfest was a great success: letter

Plenty of people are checking out the bargains at the Quota Bookfest in Maryborough City Hall. Photo Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

SOME valuable buried treasure and some good old fashioned books were snapped up by thousands of eager bookworms at the 13th Annual Quota Bookfest, which was held recently at the Maryborough City Hall.

On behalf of Quota International of Maryborough, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to all the people involved in this rewarding event.

Firstly to the residents of the Fraser Coast who most generously donated many thousands of pre-loved books, which kept our members pricing and sorting right up until the doors opened.

Also to the many locals and visitors who purchased the books and gave them a loving new home.

We would not have been able to stage this event without the help of many volunteers.

That includes Baddow Scout Group and Older Men Unlimited for unpacking, and helping with getting the books on the tables, staff of Casey's Tyre Service for carting the books, Ray and Chris Smith from Maryborough Under Car for allowing us to use their premises for marking and storing the books, and many others, their names too numerous to mention who helped in various ways.

Thanks also to the home owners and businesses who allowed their premises to be used for advertising signage, and the radio and television stations for free publicity.

It would be amiss of me not to mention the Fraser Coast Regional Council and their staff, and the local newspapers, the Maryborough Herald, Hervey Bay Observer and the Independent who, free of charge, gave the event great publicity in their respective newspapers.

The raffle was won by A Williamson, Teddington Road, Maryborough, with the proceeds to be donated to RACQ Life Flight Helicopter Rescue Service.

The Bookfest was a huge success, and a substantial amount of the proceeds, as with previous Bookfests will be donated to Breast Cancer Research, to help find a cure for this terrible disease which effects so many.

The remainder will be donated to local charities and needy causes with a special emphases on "Creating Sound Beginnings for Children "a theme created by Quota's International body.

LYNETTE NIELSEN

Publicity Officer

Quota International of Maryborough