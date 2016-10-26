Annual show by Maryborough bass band a hit

BEAUTIFUL tunes erupted from Maryborough's Excelsior Band Hall at the weekend.



It was the annual Power Brass Showcase by the Maryborough Excelsior City Band.



The brass instruments began with a band march on the stage, before moving into classical songs including Lustspiel Overture and King of the Road.



They were enjoyed over a two-hour period by a packed audience in the auditorium.



Invited guests were also in the seats, including Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft and Councillor Paul Truscott.



The band will next perform at Queen's Park in Maryborough on Sunday, and will play from 11am.



This is part of their monthly Sunday in the Park performances.

