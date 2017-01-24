Another break-in, this time businesses attacked

Pier One resort manager Will Stengel reviews the CCTV footage of the alleged offenders breaking into the apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

IT'S happened again - another break in on the Fraser Coast.

This time at a couple of businesses and a couple of residential properties.

It seems we're writing about more and more break-ins every week.

With several breaks across the region, particularly in Urangan, police have said it is concerning and they're stepping up unmarked patrols.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

Woman convicted for horse neglect has pup taken off her

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

WATCH: CCTV captures alleged esplanade thieves

While the message is clear - lock it or lose it, I feel for business owners who have security measures in place and yet they're still getting attacked.

Speaking to business owners about this criminal activity that's happening far too often to the hard working citizens in our community who are adding value and providing services on the Fraser Coast is heartbreaking.

Luckily CCTV footage is helping police, but that's not the point.

While drugs are often the motivation behind the theft - there is no excusing this type of criminal activity in our society.

I know crime happens all over the place but we should be able to feel safe in our own homes or businesses.

There needs to be a solution that doesn't cost the small business owner even more for something that is out of their control.