Another dump at complex sparks need to add cameras

NO RESPECT: Ben Collingwood, president of the Wide Bay Motor Complex, battles the ongoing illegal dumping on the complex grounds.

VOLUNTEERS at the Wide Bay Motor Complex have been forced to consider installing surveillance cameras after another major illegal dumping on their Maryborough grounds.

Club president Ben Collingwood was disgusted when he found dumped piles of rubbish including tyres, a washing machine, a lounge, a leaf blower and a baby carseat amongst the trees on Tuesday.

"This is just getting beyond silly," he said looking around the complex property.

"The need for cameras is what it has come down to."

This was the third major dumping incident at the grounds in the space of just six weeks, on top of regular smaller rubbish piles the volunteers are forced to deal with.

"We were lucky in the first two times as the piles include personal paperwork like registrations and tax invoices, so we could track the people down," Mr Collingwood said.

"They said it was their mates that did it, and came back to clean it up.

"This time it'll be harder to track down the source."

To dump the rubbish, the offender would have driven past the Granville tip and into the complex to hide their actions from motorists. Mr Collingwood estimates the offenders would have saved about $100 of dumping costs.

"Incidents here have increased since the reserve opposite the Granville dump got fences a few years ago as they were having the same problem," he said.

"So now the problem has been pushed down.

"Just before we signed our lease in August, council sent a crew in to remove everything and that itself took a few days."

Illegal dumping is an issue all throughout the Fraser Coast, with a major pile at Point Vernon making headlines for all the wrong reasons last month.

If caught, these offenders have to pay a heavy price - much more than it would have cost to just dump the rubbish properly. Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said it was the council's duty to investigate and then clean areas across the region that get abused in this way.

"Individual fines can be significant with the maximum penalty for illegally dumping waste around $100,000," he said.

To report an illegal dumping, contact the Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300794929.