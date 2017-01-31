Another new childcare centre approved for Fraser Coast

URRAWEEN is about to get a brand new child care centre, following the development approval of a new facility to be built on Stirling Dr.

The application details the plans for a one-storey centre to house up to 100 children and 18 staff, 30 parking spaces, 10 bicycle spaces and the inclusion of a new road leading into the area.

Concept plans for the childcare centre in Urraween. Contributed

The site is part of the local plan area for the emerging Kawungan North East community.

"Access to the proposed lot will be via Stirling Dr with an internal road way servicing the lot. The approval provides that these works will be staged pursuant to the extent of development undertaken on the site," the application states.

A plan for a play area and landscape of up to 1322m2 is also included in the development.

The new development brings the total number of child care centres on the Fraser Coast to 48.