Is anyone truly surprised Fifita wasn't player of the match?

Carlie Walker
| 4th Oct 2016 1:01 PM
Andrew Fifita was never going to be the Clive Churchill medallist.
Andrew Fifita was never going to be the Clive Churchill medallist.

OPINION: Andrew Fifita was never going to win the Clive Churchill medal on Sunday night.

Yes, the Cronulla player scored the match winning try against the Storm.

And more than that, he had a barnstorming game and was in just about everything during the 80 minutes of play.

But, as I said to my mum as we sat and cheered on the Sharks, it wouldn't matter if Fifita scored 10 tries and made 100 tackles on the night.

He was no chance of being named player of the match.

You'd be a fool to think politics wouldn't enter into such a subjective decision.

After all, you, me and my cat will all have different opinions about who was actually the player of the match during the grand final.

I tend to think James Maloney and Michael Ennis were the stand outs.

And from an unbiased perspective, I can see that Andrew Fifita had a terrific game as well.

But I can't in good conscience argue that I would have liked to see him with the medal swinging around his neck.

Fifita is a polarising figure who seems to stumble from controversy to controversy just being who he is.

From abusing the referee at an A-grade match in Sydney to running around with the initials of a convicted killer on his wristbands, Fifita continues to do things that puts the community offside.

I personally think he should feel blessed that he was even on the paddock running around for the grand final.

There are many, myself included, who would have preferred to see him sitting on the sidelines with a suspension because of his behaviour.

Like it or not, his actions bring the game into disrepute and give rugby league a terrible reputation which, given the good behaviour and sportsmanship of 90% of the competition's players, is not at all deserved.

But it's always the behaviour of that 10% that we tend to focus on.

It's no surprise to me that he has been left out of the Australian side that will tour later this year, despite being one of the standout players of this season.

When one is selected to represent their country, their behaviour off the field is every bit as important as their performance off the field.

The team that is chosen to play for Australia needs to be one the selectors can trust implicitly not to disgrace the game and Fifita has stuffed up too many times.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  andrew fifita, grand final, rugby league

