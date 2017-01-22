Applications for RADF Live Round extended til February

FUNDING applications for the 2017 Regional Arts Development Fund Live Round are open until February 10 for local performers and artists.
This fund supports performing artists by developing a professional biography and portfolio assisting with audience development.
Successful applicants will receive assistance with a number of promotional aspects of their career, including a professional artist's portfolio and biography promotion via council's cultural services 2017 marketing program and performances at key 2017 events involving council's cultural services.
Applicants must be a resident of the Fraser Coast, have an Australian Business Number and be over the age of 18.
Funding is limited to up to 5 artists/groups.
To view conditions and apply, head to www.frasercoast.qld .gov.au/grants.