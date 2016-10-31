Are the Hervey Bay Kango Buses in need of reform?

Raissa Martin has experienced issues with the Kango Bus booking service, and has stated it is in need of reform.

RAISSA Martin believes the local Kango Bus service is in dire need of reform after her ongoing issues with the bus booking service.

The 25-year-old, who grew up in Hervey Bay, relayed her frustrations with the local Kango bus service, which she claims has "let her down” with booking issues.

Ms Martin relies on the bus service due to her vision impairment when she visits the area, and alleges her complaints to the organisation about the booking service were not followed through properly.

"I feel the booking system lets you down; I've needed to call them back and it doesn't seem to go through,” she said.

"I have no answer to my complaints about missed bookings, with no reason why it's gone through.

"I can't rely on it, and I need to whenever I go back home to visit my family in Hervey Bay.”

She recalled an incident with the booking service that resulted her nearly missing a flight from the Brisbane airport.

"I needed to make a connecting coach to Brisbane from Pialba, and I called the booking service to ask for 8am service.

"They said they'd put the booking through, but then I was told that the booking was late.

"I ended up having to ask a family friend to get me to the bus station, as it was too late. I was very upset.”

The Kango Bus Service operates on a timetable service, with passengers required to dial a booking number in order to be picked up from their address.

While Ms Martin said she loved the service of the Kango Bus routes, she said it was in need of reform.

"I'd like transport to become more of a priority in Hervey Bay; people assume if you don't have a car you don't need to travel. Not everybody has that opportunity,” she said.

A spokesperson from Wide Bay Transit said Ms Martin's complaint had been followed up and dealt with. "It's very uncommon that there are issues with the bookings and systems,” she said.

"But the service is in demand in the area; it's one of the most popular services.”