Are these the most haunted places on the Fraser Coast?

Eliza Wheeler
Carlie Walker
and | 28th Oct 2016 3:34 PM
Could these be the most haunted buildings and homes from around the region?
WITH Halloween just days away, horror-enthusiasts across the Fraser Coast will be putting on their best ghost and ghoul costumes to celebrate.

But according to readers, a ghost tour operator, and supernatural investigators, the Fraser Coast has its fair share of paranormal activity all year round.

Could these be the most haunted places in the region?

Engineers Arms Hotel:

During a ghost tour of the hotel, a man came downstairs and told the tour operator, Carmel Murdoch, he was having trouble breathing.

He said he had walked into a room upstairs and had gone completely cold.

Then he had felt like someone had him in a bear hug.

Mavis Bank house:

Located in Maryborough, tales of terrible loss have given the house its unique reputation, with several of its past occupants dying tragically.

One of its occupants drowned in Ululah Lagoon while walking home from a pub and another was shot in the arm, had his arm amputated and then died of shock.

According to Ms Murdoch, a woman on the ghost tour had experienced terrible arm pain while inside the house - but once outside the house, she quickly recovered.

Ms Murdoch described phones sometimes being unable to take photos while in the house.

Maryborough City Hall:

The city hall is known for 'the ghost on the stairs' - believed to be a woman who was the matron at the police barracks.

On one tour, a woman mentioned feeling as though someone had run past her on the stairs.

The city hall is known for &#39;the ghost on the stairs&#39;.
The city hall is known for 'the ghost on the stairs'. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Cemetery:

People have described seeing a woman in white walking past the headstone of Maryborough doctor David O'Connell who died in 1887.

The woman is believed to be his wife Ethel, who became the matron of the Maryborough Hospital after his death.

Ethel adopted a little orphan boy after the death of her husband, but he too was destined to have his life cut short.

For years afterwards, staff and patients would say they had seen a woman in white holding the hand of a little boy, popping her head in to check everything was okay - just as Ethel would do when she was alive.

Heremaia house, Point Vernon:

The paranormal activity inside the Point Vernon house reportedly terrorises the Heremaia family who took up residence in the home in 2009. According to Lavinia Heremaia, a psychic medium told the family there was a porthole in one of her son's rooms that was releasing spirits into the home.

Lavinia has done a little bit of research on the history of the area and knows that South Sea Islanders were brought to what was then known as Port Vernon in the 1800s and often treated badly.

Maryborough Chronicle office:

It has long been believed that the Maryborough Chronicle office is haunted, with footsteps and other noises heard after hours.

Former editor Nancy bates said she often felt a presence late at night while working alone in the office.　

Custom House Hotel:

One evening, two young girls came into a patron's room and started playing.

When he asked them to leave, they disappeared through the wall.

He refused to stay in the room after that.

One patron reported have two ghosts enter his room and &#39;disappear through the wall&#39; when he told them to leave.
One patron reported have two ghosts enter his room and 'disappear through the wall' when he told them to leave. Wide Bay & Burnett Historical So

The Grand Hotel, Childers:

According to the Grand Hotel website, various publicans of the hotel have reported seen one ghost, nicknamed Luke, who is well-known to the hotel for walking around the building and unlocking doors.

 
Topics:  fraser coast halloween haunting

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!