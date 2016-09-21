Are we the lucky region? Latest Keno win one of many

ARE we the lucky region?

A 62-year-old concretor is the latest lucky Fraser Coast resident to take out a multi million dollar win, this time from a game of Keno.

The 62-year-old, known as Swervin' Mervin at the pub, said he had been playing Keno since the game started in Queensland 19 years ago, and had taken home small wins - $800 or $900 - in the past.

But it was a '10 numbers' game last Thursday afternoon that saw Merv walk away with the $2,929,457 cash prize.

But it's not the first big win for the region.

OTHER BIG WINS ON THE FRASER COAST

1. It was a dream come true for one lucky Hervey Bay family, who won $1.3 million in a Gold Lotto draw in August. The superdraw was worth $20 million and the family's private syndicate entry netted them the prize.

2. In January this year, a Hervey Bay couple claimed $70 million in a Powerball draw.

The retired Hervey Bay grandparents who won the $70 million are looking forward to helping family, giving to charity and travel after their hugely lucky win.

Grandparents from the Fraser Coast won big in January 2016.

3. A Maryborough retiree won $667,992.97 playing Gold Lotto in January 2015.

4. Hervey Bay residents claimed $1.4 million after winning Gold Lotto in May 2014

5. Lucky Hervey Bay resident who bought their ticket on a whim, nursed sore heads after they spent Sunday night celebrating the news everybody dreams of hearing.

They were one of three Division One winners nationally who will each take home $1,432,923.45.

Gold Lotto $1.4 million win at NewsExtra Sandy Straits, Urangan

6. A Maryborough man won $1,060,000 in April 2011

