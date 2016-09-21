24°
Are we the lucky region? Latest Keno win one of many

Amy Formosa
| 21st Sep 2016 11:00 AM

ARE we the lucky region?

A 62-year-old concretor is the latest lucky Fraser Coast resident to take out a multi million dollar win, this time from a game of Keno.

The 62-year-old, known as Swervin' Mervin at the pub, said he had been playing Keno since the game started in Queensland 19 years ago, and had taken home small wins - $800 or $900 - in the past.

But it was a '10 numbers' game last Thursday afternoon that saw Merv walk away with the $2,929,457 cash prize.

But it's not the first big win for the region. 

OTHER BIG WINS ON THE FRASER COAST

1. It was a dream come true for one lucky Hervey Bay family, who won $1.3 million in a Gold Lotto draw in August. The superdraw was worth $20 million and the family's private syndicate entry netted them the prize.

 

Are we the lucky region?
Are we the lucky region? John Gass

 

2. In January this year, a Hervey Bay couple claimed $70 million in a Powerball draw.

The retired Hervey  Bay grandparents who won the $70 million are looking forward to helping family, giving to charity and travel after their hugely lucky win.

Grandparents from the Fraser Coast won big in January 2016.
Grandparents from the Fraser Coast won big in January 2016. Simon Askham

3. A Maryborough retiree won $667,992.97 playing Gold Lotto in January 2015.

 

4. Hervey Bay residents claimed $1.4 million after winning Gold Lotto in May 2014

 

5. Lucky Hervey Bay resident who bought their ticket on a whim, nursed sore heads after they spent Sunday night celebrating the news everybody dreams of hearing.

They were one of three Division One winners nationally who will each take home $1,432,923.45.

Gold Lotto $1.4 million win at NewsExtra Sandy Straits, Urangan - Emily Andrews, Zeala Nash, Sil and David Simpson and Anne Orsborn.
Gold Lotto $1.4 million win at NewsExtra Sandy Straits, Urangan - Emily Andrews, Zeala Nash, Sil and David Simpson and Anne Orsborn. Alistair Brightman

 

6. A Maryborough man won $1,060,000 in April 2011

 

A Maryborough man won $1,060,000 in April 2011

Fraser Coast Chronicle

