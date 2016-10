Is this your watch? If so, the police have it and want you to pick it up.

POLICE from the Maryborough Patrol Group are seeking assistance to locate the owner of the pictured silver watch.

The watch was located in the Maryborough CBD area, on September 2.

If this is your property or you know who it belongs to, please contact the Maryborough Police Station on 4123 8111.

Or, you can walk into the Maryborough Police Station which is open Monday-Friday between 8am-4pm.