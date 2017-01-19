Art and science to join forces for new project

EXPLORING: Maryborough artists Kelli MacGregor and Gina Davey finding inspiration on the beach at the front of USC's Research and Learning Centre on Fraser Island. Their work will form part of a Fraser Island exhibition exploring the connection between science and art.

SCIENCE is fusing with art in a collaboration between the University of the Sunshine Coast and regional artists to display the outstanding beauty and ecology of World Heritage-listed Fraser Island.

In the first stage of the project, members of Fraser Coast Regional Artists and Tutors recently teamed up with visiting scientists based at USC's Fraser Island Research and Learning Centre to join in field studies of the island's dune systems and lakes.

Visual artist Kelli McGregor said RATS members documented the experience in a series of drawings, sketches, open air paintings and collage collections that would form the inspiration for a curated body of original, site-specific artworks for exhibition.

"At the heart of the project lies a common desire to showcase the diversity of Fraser Island's natural environment and to enhance understanding of its unique World Heritage values,” Ms McGregor said.

"There is a historical connection between scientific research and art that we wish to explore, and we want to show researchers how we respond to this incredible landscape in an artistic way.”

She said the final body of work would range from traditional landscape painting to mixed media works, prints, pressings, collage, sculpture and installations.

The exhibition will tour next year to venues including USC Fraser Coast campus.