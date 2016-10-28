30°
Art exhibition to raise funds for community rehab centre

Eliza Wheeler
28th Oct 2016

BAYSIDE Transformations volunteer and art exhibition organiser Renee Adam knows first-hand the work of the Torquay-based rehabilitation centre, after watching a close family member graduate from the program recently.

The not-for-profit organisation helps drug and alcohol addicts recover and prepare to once again live in the community.

For Renee, Bayside gave her one of her family member's back.

"After 17 months of living and rehabilitating, he's got so much ahead of him now," Renee said.

To continue the organisation's work in the community, Bayside Transformation's annual art exhibition fundraiser will be held next weekend at the Hervey Bay Community Centre in Pialba.

More than 20 artists, including staff and clients at Bayside, regional and international painters, have either donated their work, or are giving 25% of the night's sales to the organisation.

The exhibition will open next Friday, November 4, at 6.30pm and will stay open across the weekend between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, Australian actor and performer Ernie Dingo will speak in support of Transformations.

Entry to the exhibition will cost $5.

