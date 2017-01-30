Atzori primed for Mumford's Eternal challenge

HERVEY Bay martial artist Greg Atzori is finally set to face Brentin Mumford, but can he beat the Northern New South Welshman?

It is a question that should have already been answered, though injury cruelled two past bouts between the pair.

The man known as the Tarantula has a fair idea of what to expect from Mumford, who he is set to finally face at Eternal 24 on March 11.

"(He's an) all-round tough guy,” Atzori said.

"Cuts down from over 90kgs so he's a strong guy.

"A lot of his fights, he's got really good strength in his first few rounds of his wrestling, but from then he gets a bit tired.

"I'm pretty sure my cardio will outlast him. It's always that first round that danger moment with that stronger guy, but the way I've picked up my striking with Craig Glover, I feel confident standing no matter who's in front of me.”

Atzori, a former Eternal lightweight champion, will enter the fight on the back of a unanimous win over Ethan Duniam at BRACE 44, which was held on August 8 last year.

Mumford, meanwhile, lost his most recent bout - a unanimous decision against Kieran "The StoneCutter” Joblin - and has had only two fights since mid-October, 2014.

Joblin defeated Atzori via unanimous decision in the Hervey Bay-based fighter's first international fight in June last year.

Atzori said Mumford's record, and his absence from the octagon, will not play into his mind when it comes to fight night.

"He's a very hungry young man and this will be the third time we've meant to fight,” Atzori said.

"The first two times he's had injuries and had to pull out.

"I think he's keen to get out there. He is a top contender in Australia but hasn't had a regular run of fights.

"At the end of the day, once he gets hit once or twice he'll switch on and do what he's got to do and I'll do what I've got to do.”