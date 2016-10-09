Atzori wins BRACE bout with broken bone in left elbow

ANOTHER WIN: Hervey Bay's Greg "The Tarantula” Atzori won his first bout of 2016 with a unanimous decision over Tasmanian Ethan Duniam at BRACE 44. The 34-year-old did it with a broken bone in his elbow.

A CHIPPED bone floating in his left elbow proved the least of Greg Atzori's worries at BRACE 44.

The Hervey Bay mixed martial artist broke through for his first win in 2016 when he beat Ethan Duniam via unanimous decision at the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Atzori dominated his Tasmanian opponent from the start, but the 34-year-old had to contest with two secret injuries.

The first was a chipped bone in his elbow, an injury he sustained about six weeks out from the fight.

"The doctors wanted to either remove it or surgically graft it back on,” Atzori said yesterday.

It might have been risky but that advice was put in the "later” file as Atzori trained on.

Injury struck again just two weeks from fight night.

Atzori was sparring when a right punch ended with a dislocated finger.

With a technical knock-out loss to Isaac Tisdell at Eternal 16 in April, against whom he lost his Eternal lightweight title, and a loss via unanimous decision against Kieran Joblin in his first international fight at BRACE 41, Saturday's bout was the most important in Atzori's recent history.

Atzori sold his share in Integrated Martial Arts Wellbeing Centre and, by his own description, took a more selfish approach.

He chose to train out of his home gym and focussed much more on himself.

It is a tough, but necessary, call for any fighter to make, and Atzori's unanimous points win over Duniam proved it to be the correct decision.

"Giving back to myself has been good,” he said.

"I'm training 13 kids two nights a week and I've got three to five adults training throughout the week.

"I think that's enough for me at the moment. It's about getting back to the basics.”

That approach worked.

He dropped Duniam in the first round, and had a prime opportunity to go for the submission victory when the Tasmanian had his back to Atzori when grounded.

But that was not how "The Tarantula” wanted to fight.

"I wanted to show my work,” Atzori said.

"I had those chances but I was in two minds, I wanted to end it with my hands. It was really weird, but the whole fight I did everything that I've done at training.”

It is a lesson learned from his loss to Joblin in June.

While Atzori has always boasted incredible striking skill, particularly his lethal back elbows, "The StoneCutter” found a way to make the Hervey Bay grappler go for the clinch.

"It was pressure I put on myself,” Atzori said.

"I engaged and went into his world, and I got caught in that game.

"I promised myself I wouldn't do that again. I don't to fall into their game.”

The fight done and with another entry to Atzori's "W” column, the Tarantula's next trip to the Octagon could be in December, but that completely depends on how his body recovers.

"Those two things are pretty achey now actually,” Atzori said.

"It was no worse than training when I was out there as you've got the adrenaline going.

"I'm nearly 35 though so I have to give my injuries time to heal properly.”