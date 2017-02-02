Atzori's leg injury forces Eternal withdrawal

INJURY: Greg Atzori was forced to withdraw from his Eternal 24 bout.

A KNEE injury has forced Greg Atzori to withdraw from his Eternal 24 bout against Brentin Mumford.

Atzori continued to train despite the injured joint, which collapsed without warning on two occasions during boxing drills.

It was not until wife Melanie presented the potentially career-ending set of circumstances that Atzori made the decision.

"If I completely snap it it's surgery then 12 months recovery, but depending on how I got it done it could be anywhere from six months to two years waiting for that surgery,” he said.

"It's just too big of a risk.”

Rather than spend thousands of dollars on surgery and lose years to recovery, Atzori instead withdrew from the March 11 fight.

He tore his LCL - the lateral collateral ligament - in his knee, which drastically reduced stability and made it near-impossible to complete boxing drills, let alone spar.

Eternal organisers have already found Lismore's Mumford a new opponent in the shape of former UFC lightweight Ben Wall.

Atzori will minimise his training schedule for the rest of the month with a view to regaining strength and prolonging his career.

"I'll give myself to the end of February to fully recover and take things lightly,” he said.

Atzori's next fight will not be determined until he has recovered and is ready.