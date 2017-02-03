35°
News

Airline cancels all its Australian flights to Bali

Robyn Ironside, Escape | 3rd Feb 2017 1:41 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LESS than a year after Tigerair launched its first international flights to Bali, the low cost carrier has been forced to cancel the service.

After weeks of to-ing and fro-ing with Indonesian authorities over regulatory approvals, an impasse has been reached leaving Tigerair with no choice but to cease flights immediately.

The decision has thrown thousands of Australians' holiday plans into chaos.
 

Tigerair has cancelled all flights to Bali less than a year after lauching the route.
Tigerair has cancelled all flights to Bali less than a year after lauching the route. Trevor Veale

Tigerair had been due to resume its services today following a dispute with the Indonesian authorities, but in a statement posted on Tigerair's website late last night, the airline revealed it would not operates flights today as had previously been planned.

But this afternoon, the airline announced Indonesian authorities had informed it that they required an alternative regulatory solution for Tigerair's operations to Bali.

Tigerair CEO Rob Sharp said the solution would take at least six months to implement and would compromise the airline's ability to offer low-cost fares to passengers.

"As a result of this development, Tigerair Australia has today made the difficult decision to withdraw from flying between Australia and Bali permanently, effective immediately," he said.

"We understand the impact that this situation will have on passengers booked to travel to and from Bali with Tigerair, and we sincerely apologise to all affected passengers.

"We have been advised by Indonesian authorities that in order to continue operating our flights to Bali, we would have to transfer to a new operating model that would take at least six months to implement and would compromise our ability to offer low-cost airfares to Australians.

"Providing a reliable, low-cost service is critical for Tigerair Australia and our customers, and therefore our only option is to withdraw from flying to Bali altogether. We will continue to work with Virgin Australia to support any passengers still in Bali and needing to travel home to Australia. We will also provide full refunds to customers who were booked to travel to and from Bali with us.

"Again, we sincerely apologise to our customers who have been caught up in this and we will continue to work around the clock to support them as best we can."

Mr Sharp said the airline would work with Virgin Australia to support any passengers still in Bali and needing to travel home to Australia.

"We will also provide full refunds to customers who were booked to travel to and from Bali with us," he said.

The news comes the same day Virgin Australia announced a quarterly before-tax profit of $45.9 million.
 

Virgin Airlines has not said whether it will take over the Tigerair flights.
Virgin Airlines has not said whether it will take over the Tigerair flights. Trevor Veale

It remains unclear if Virgin Australia will takeover the Tigerair services it gave up for the low cost carrier in March last year.

They include non-stop flights from Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth to Denpasar.

The services were initially beset with issues when the Indonesian Government refused to let Tigerair sell one-way fares from Bali to Australia.

Mr Sharp said the experience would not deter Tigerair from taking on other international routes.

"Tigerair Australia's ambition to have a short-haul international network remains and we will now work towards alternative opportunities," he said.

A Tigerair spokeswoman said no jobs would be impacted by the decision

The Tigerair call centre last night went into meltdown over the flight cancellations.

Furious customers have taken to social media to vent their outrage at the airline.

"20 emails later, assured youd fly on the 3rd. Drove 500km to Adelaide after being told its a go ahead. Text at midnight to cancel. Pathetic," wrote one disappointed traveller on Tigerair's Facebook page.

"You most likely knew this would happen yet wait to alert customers at midnight. Most customers affected by this are probably asleep and will wake up excited for their holiday only to see the bad news ... Your 'sincere apologies' aren't enough to make up for ruined holidays," wrote another.

Refunds for payments made via debit and credit cards would be automatically processed within 24-48 hours, while payments made using third party providers such as travel agents and other forms of payment including POLi, PayPal, Velocity Frequent Flyer and Latitude Interest Free payment would be automatically processed within four business days, the airline said.

What affected travellers can do:

Travel and money expert at comparison site finder.com.au, Bessie Hassan, says the Tigerair troubles show the importance of travel insurance - and knowing what you're covered for.

"As this is an airline issue, travel insurance won't cover the cancelled flights. However, your insurance policy may cover your cancelled accommodation and tour costs, provided you purchased travel insurance before flights were suspended," she says.

"If you are planning on booking a trip, it's best to book in your travel insurance sooner rather than later. Travel insurance will only help if you've purchased it before an incident or issue crops up.

"Airline operating disputes are often contentious but there are a few areas where insurers may cover some expenses as a result of cancellations, delays or scheduling issues."

Consumer group CHOICE has used the Tigerair example to highlight the limited rights of Australian travellers. If it had occurred in Europe, Tigerair would have been required by law to re-book people on another airline to get them to their destination. The group has been campaigning for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to look into airline delays, cancellations and unfair fees.

CHOICE advises air travellers who experience a problem to register their complaint with the airline. If you don't like the airline's response or don't receive one, you can the issue to the Airline Customer Advocate, an industry-funded service designed to help resolve airline complaints.

See CHOICE's advice for travellers affected by flight delays or cancellations.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks tigerair

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check out our list of all the activities in and around the Fraser Coast this weekend.

Caravan park evacuated after fire at Burrum

Fire truck generic. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

A caravan caught fire at Burrum River Caravan Park.

Six jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Check out a list of job opportunities available on the Fraser Coast right now.

Have you got experience in reception work?

Craignish Medical Centre to open full time

OPENING FULL-TIME: The Craignish Medical Centre will have a permanent GP from next week.

Since it opened, a doctor was only available in the afternoon.

Local Partners

How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

Order of Australia Medal recipient Kerry Murtagh.

“I just love helping other veterans and other people."

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Imminence work hard to create a new sound for the band on their latest release 'This is Goodbye'.

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

City student takes out Tamworth song writing contest

THIS IS ME: Concordia Lutheran College student Bridie Middleton won the coveted youth division of the Tamworth National Country Songwriting Contest with her song, This is Me.

AT just 13 Bridie Middleton is already a song writing sensation

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Submit an Offer

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 $360,000

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL WALK TO THE BEACH

38 Sawmill Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here ... Auction in...

When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here is your opportunity to build your beach-side home and create you very own oasis. We have this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!