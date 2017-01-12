Aussie Aussie Aussie bowl, bowl, bowl!

Karen Thomson, Jos Hansen, Les Steinberg and Darren Redmond enjoying Australia Day celebrations at the Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club.

GET your mates together, don your pluggers and slop on some sunscreen and come down to the Fun Bowls Day on January 26.

The Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club members have been holding the event each year since 2000 to celebrate Australia Day.

Club secretary Jos Hansen said it was an afternoon of fun.

"We want everyone to dress up and celebrate Australia Day with us,” Jos said.

"There will be prizes for the best dressed bloke and sheila and we will have damper with syrup and lamingtons for tea.”

Jos said the club had been there since the fifties.

"Bowls has changed over the years so this event is a great opportunity to have some fun and see if they like the game,” she said.

"I love the camaraderie, meeting new people and other bowlers and getting out and having a bit of fun.

"This is a family sport - everyone can bowl - young and older.”

Bowls can be supplied and members are on-hand to help anyone.

"The game is easy to learn and members can help those who haven't played.”

The club's Fun Bowls Day will also include novelty giveaways, raffles and spins.

To register your name or group, phone the club on 41214394. Visitors and extra players on the day will also be welcomed.

The Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club was formed in 1950, has one grass green and a newly installed carpet green and has a great program of bowls throughout the week.

Ladies' bowls are held every Tuesday and Thursday, men's bowls are held on Wednesday and Saturday while mixed bowls are Saturday and Sundays and cater for barefoot bowls.

They have pokies, bar and kitchen facilities and are the ideal location for birthday parties, weddings and family get-togethers.