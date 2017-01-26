Australia Day weather on the Fraser Coast and what's ahead

What are you doing to cool off on Australia Day? Join the discussion and tell us your plans below.

SLIP, slop, slap Fraser Coast, we're in for a warm Australia Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting top temps to reach 33 degrees in Hervey Bay and a steamy 35 degrees in Maryborough.

Further west, Gayndah can expect an even hotter maximum of 38 degrees.

There will be some cloud cover across the region on Australia Day.

The temperatures are forecast to drop slightly on Friday and there is a chance we'll get a shower or two over the weekend with tops in the mid 30s.

Showers are expected to continue into the first week of February.

