30°
Travel

Australia Day: Why we should holiday at home this year

23rd Jan 2017 7:31 AM
Noosa National Park ticks all the boxes for a travel experience for Aussies.
Noosa National Park ticks all the boxes for a travel experience for Aussies. John McCutcheon

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THINK it's cheaper to holiday overseas? You might want to think again.

Travel site Wotif.com. has released new research which shows it can be up to 400% cheaper to holiday at home.

The travel site has also released the top 10 Destinations for this Australia Day, with Queensland taking out the top three places, followed by Victoria's Great Ocean Road:

The 'hottest' Australia Day weekend regional destinations

1.    Gold Coast, QLD 
2.    Sunshine Coast, QLD
3.    Cairns, QLD
4.    Great Ocean Road, VIC
5.    Whitsundays, QLD
6.    Byron Bay, NSW
7.    Central Coast, NSW
8.    Wollongong, NSW
9.    Hunter Valley, NSW
10.  Mornington Peninsula, VIC

Wotif.com has used Australia Day to call on Aussies to holiday at home this year by releasing figures showing many of us have barely scratched the surface when it comes to exploring the wonders Down Under.

Only 12% of Australians have visited every state and territory.

While many have visited our major cities and beach towns, many have not gone beyond.

Fraser Island.
Fraser Island. © Michaela O'Neill

One in 20 have never left their own home state.

  • Queenslanders love visiting NSW with 85% having travelled to New South Wales for a holiday. The feeling is mutual with 77% of Aussies from NSW having traveled to QLD.
  • In terms of state based travel, 34% of Queenslanders have not visited the natural beauty of The Great Barrier Reef and 57% have never ventured to Fraser Island.
  • Queenslander's are keen to explore their beautiful beaches, with 45% wanting to visit Cairns, and 44% wanting to visit Port Douglas.
  • Over the last two years, almost half (45%) of Queenslanders have taken 3 or more short domestic holidays, however 35% have only had one holiday or less.
  • Queenslanders are keen to explore our nation, with 74% planning a holiday within Australia this year
  • QLD is home to the destination that tops Australia's travel wish list, with 53% of us wanting to visit Hamilton Island this year
  • Half of Queenslanders prefer to see the sights within Australia, with 49% preferring to visit local attractions and landmarks than go overseas
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Wotif predicts demand for domestic travel will continue in 2017, which is great news for many regions dependent on tourism to survive. 

INFOGRAPHIC: 10 WONDERS OF DOWN UNDER

Almost 90% of Australians are planning a decent holiday this year with 75% of us opting for domestic travel.

Short breaks outside of the major capital cities are set to be popular, with 84% wishing to head for the fresh air of a National Park and one in two (53%) saying a local island getaway is calling their name.

NATURAL BEAUTY: Langford Island is a popular tourist destination in the Whitsundays.
NATURAL BEAUTY: Langford Island is a popular tourist destination in the Whitsundays. Tourism and Events Queensland

That's good news for places like the Sunshine Coast, Whitsundays, Byron Bay which offer plenty of the above.

Wotif.com travel expert, Amanda Behre said it was positive to see that there was strong interest in local travel in 2017.

"From the red desert, to the reef, to the wildlife and wine regions, there are some incredible experiences to be had locally, often for a fraction of the price and travel time, allowing for the option of a few smaller trips throughout the year rather than one big overseas holiday.

"Traditionally Aussies are renowned as extensive global travellers, with many admitting to feeling the need to travel further to get their cultural, adventure or relaxation fix, with two thirds (67%) of people admitting they'd prefer to travel as far afield as possible."

Wikimedia Commons

"Despite the trend in recent years to go overseas for rich travel experiences, it's promising to see strong interest in off-the-beaten track domestic trips in 2017.

"As we celebrate Australia Day on Thursday, we're calling on Aussies to book a local trip and explore somewhere new in their own backyard this year".

Wotif.com debunks the myths on Aussie travel

1. It's cheaper to travel overseas: A third (34%) of Aussies believe it is cheaper to travel overseas than within Australia.

However, Wotif has crunched the numbers and compared world-class attractions against similar Aussie experiences, with local travel up to 400% cheaper in some cases.

For example, airfares to enjoy the rich culture and outback landscapes of Uluru (Ayres Rock Airport) are four times less than flights to see Britain's ancient prehistoric monument, Stonehenge (London Airport).

Stonehedge v Uluru: What would be your pick?
Stonehedge v Uluru: What would be your pick?

Despite this more Australians admit to having visited Stonehenge than Uluru. 

￼2. I've been everywhere man: Just 12% of Australians have been to every state and territory, and the majority of the time it's the major capital cities and beaches they've ticked off, with Sydney (82%), Melbourne (79%), Brisbane (71%), Gold Coast (71%) and Canberra (59%) the most popular.

With 7,692 million kilometres to discover, there's always somewhere new to check out locally.

According to the research, some of the destinations we are internationally renowned for are the ones Aussies are least likely to have visited to date, including Freycinet National Park (17%), Kakadu National Park (16%), Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park (16%), Kangaroo Island (14%), Norfolk Island (7%).

Norfolk Island golf course with the windmill ruins in the background.
Norfolk Island golf course with the windmill ruins in the background. SHIRLEY SINCLAIR

3. The culture overseas is more interesting: Seven in ten (69%) Aussies who travel overseas or further afield admit they do so to experience a different culture.

Really?! Australia is filled with interesting culture and history. Visit the Daintree Rainforest in far North Queensland and not only will you get a tropical escape, you can also learn the stories of the Kuku Yalanji tribe who lived in small camps along the banks of the creeks and rivers.

Sydney Opera House by night. NSW, generic, New South Wales, tourism.
Sydney Opera House by night. NSW, generic, New South Wales, tourism. Chris Calcino / APN NewsDesk

Or even in Sydney, only 10% of Aussies have jumped on the ferry out to Cockatoo Island, which has a fascinating history dating back to the 1800's and is one of 10 inscribed convict sites in Australia on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

4. There is more adventure to be had overseas: Almost one in two (46%) Australians believe there is more adventure to be had overseas or further afield, even though people from around the world come to Australia for adrenalin raising experiences.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

From seeing crocodiles in the wild in Kakadu National Park, or at Australia Zoo with the Irwins, to hiking in the wilderness of Cradle Mountain Tasmania and swimming with the whale sharks in Ningaloo Reef, Australia is filled with action and adventure.

5. Australia is too big and time consuming to get around: Australia may be the world's largest island, however as locals we have the advantage of it being our home base, meaning less travel time and more holiday time.

Wotif compared Australian experiences with their overseas counterparts and found on average it's six times quicker to get to the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland than it is to travel to the Amazon Rainforest.

Or if you are after a mix of good wine and surfing beaches, it's on average four times quicker to travel to Margaret River than to Cape Town for a similar experience
 

Topics:  australia day byron bay cairns gold coast holidays sunshine coast travel whitsundays wotif

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

GALLERY: Xavier Rudd stuns sold-out Fraser Coast crowds

GALLERY: Xavier Rudd stuns sold-out Fraser Coast crowds

LES Raveneau could only say he was "blown away” by Xavier Rudd's performance at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday night.

Mammino Ice Cream creator joyful to the end

THE FUN ONE: Anthony Mammino, pictured on his macadamia farm, was "always encouraging mischief”.

Family opens up on ice cream creator's lymphoma battle

Five drink drivers nabbed on Fraser Coast over weekend

Police nabbed five drink drivers on Fraser Coast roads over the weekend.

The highest reading was four times over the legal limit.

OUR SAY: 1am lockout laws not the answer to pub violence

Often the drinking starts well before the club or hotel.

Mandatory scanning at clubs and last drinks laws better option

Local Partners

Europe is getting a taste of what Fraser Coast has on offer

Fraser Coast’s unique features are currently being showcased to a European audience.

Animal refuge's food supplies scarcely low, can you help?

Louise Wright (asst. mgr) at the Maryborough & District Animal Refuge. Food donations have dropped off since several supermarkets have closed in Maryborough.

Refuge animals go through kilograms of food each day.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

IN an unprecedented move, the director of much-maligned superhero flick Suicide Squad released a statement revealing what he’d change about his ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

What's on the small screen this week

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

STAR-studded Australia Day celebrations and fascinating docos.

Jennifer Aniston wants to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston is desperate to make a return to TV

Madonna hopes for election unity

Madonna hopes Donald Trump's election will "bring people together"

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Forthcoming...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Submit an Offer

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Submit an Offer

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Submit an Offer

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Submit an Offer

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Submit an Offer

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

First home buyers the "lifeblood” of Fraser Coast market

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price of $300,000 did not change in the September quarter.

Median house price of $300,000 remains steady in September quarter

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!