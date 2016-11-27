30°
Australian poet McCall a leader of disappearing art

Matthew McInerney
| 27th Nov 2016 6:35 PM Updated: 6:35 PM
SPECIAL GUEST: Australian poet Rupert McCall.
SPECIAL GUEST: Australian poet Rupert McCall.

A MODERN day poet may not seem like the most obvious pick for a Chamber of Commerce event, but Rupert McCall is not an ordinary guest.

The man wrote himself into history in the mid-1990s with work that captured the Australian spirit, both at work and in play.

From stirring pieces paying tribute to Anzacs, the immortalisation of firefighters involved in the September 11 terrorist event, to sporting heroes and identities like the Wallabies and Black Caviar, Mr McCall has cemented himself as our generation's Banjo Paterson.

"It's not about being a celebrity or an identity, I think at our best, we have a pride in the people we are and the country we live in," Mr McCall said.

"It's a realisation that it's a great corner of the world. We shouldn't take it for granted, this freedom we have, and the opportunities we have to be our best."

It is that inspirational, positive story that made Mr McCall a compelling guest speaker for the Hervey Bay Chamber's long lunch at Fraser Island on Friday.

When asked about his thoughts on the current state of Australian poetry, Mr McCall admitted there may not be as much focus on the written art.

"I think I'm doing my best to fly the flag for the modern day poet," Mr McCall said.

"There's great bush poets out there and festivals and occasions where they get together and really do a great job in representing that genre of poetry.

"I've tried to distinguish myself as someone who is inspired by whatever is happening around me."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  poet poetry rupert mccall

"I think I'm doing my best to fly the flag for the modern day poet."

