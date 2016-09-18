Australs dominate with the bat in grand final rematch

SHOT: Australs' Terry Wex on his way to 70 against Past Grammars at Maryborough Cricket Ground.

AUSTRALS may have positioned themselves as the team to beat this Fraser Coast Cricket A-grade season after just one day.

The Maryborough club batted for the full 80 overs to end the season-opening day at 3-225.

Half centuries to Darren Allen (55), Terry Wex (70) and Matt Rook (52 not out) allowed Australs to build the big lead against defending premiers Past Grammars.

Australs' Clinton Hansen is not convinced the total is enough to keep Grammars down, and said the second day's strategy would be to quickly build a bigger, easier-defendable total.

"We probably could've pushed for a few more runs but it was important for us not to lose wickets," Hansen said. "We hoped Wex would get to the end of the day but he fell a few overs short."

Hansen credited his top order's patience as the driving force behind Australs' dominant opening day, but the skipper is cautious of the powerhouse Past Grammars side.

"Grammars have shown they're a quality side, and 225 isn't defendable when they've got a full day's play," Hansen said. "We'll bat a little longer and set a target we feel is comfortable.

"We were really pleased with the day's play."

Australs lead by 225 runs.