Australs forced to settle for draw with Bushies

DRIVE: Matthew Rook batting for Australs in the A-Grade cricket match against Bushrangers.

THE WIN was there for the taking, but Australs wisely chose to share the points.

Australs drew their first game of the season against Past Grammars, and wanted to push for their first victory of the season against Bushrangers.

Nic Kelsey's 141 put Bushrangers in a strong position on day one, but Australs' line-up was considered strong enough to overcome the total on the second day.

Early wickets saw Australs fall to 4-69, but it was the loss of Chris Osborn (58) and Troy Beckton (0) in quick succession that forced last season's grand finalists to play for the draw.

Brent Meldrum took 3-32 from 10 overs to the pick of Bushrangers' bowlers, who proved they have what it takes to battle the best.

Osborn top-scored for Australs with Chris Strochnetter's 51 the next best. There will be no A-grade cricket next week due to the Goodchild Shield.