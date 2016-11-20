Australs in control of Bushrangers after first day

GOT HIM: Bushragners bowler Chris Emanuel celebrates the wicket of Chris Osborn.

THEY fell 50 runs short of a preferred total but Glen Rice and Jig Patel's day-ending 16-over rampage has put Australs well on top of their Fraser Coast Cricket clash.

Austral's opening bowlers combined to rip through Bushrangers. They took five wickets and left the A-grade leaders at 5-36 at stumps.

In-form youngster Nic Kelsey's presence at the crease is the only saving grace for Bushrangers, but Australs' Clinton Hansen was not celebrating yet.

"They bowled beautifully for the situation we were in,” Hansen said. "We wanted to take a late wicket but to get five certainly helps.”

Matt Rook's 57 led Australs to 204 - a total Hansen said was 50 runs short of what they wanted.

"The wicket didn't play the way we thought. It's traditionally had a bit of bounce but there were quite a few balls that stayed down,” Hansen said.

Australs must win to keep their finals hopes alive.