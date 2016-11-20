30°
Sport

Australs in control of Bushrangers after first day

Matthew McInerney
| 20th Nov 2016 10:51 AM
GOT HIM: Bushragners bowler Chris Emanuel celebrates the wicket of Chris Osborn.
GOT HIM: Bushragners bowler Chris Emanuel celebrates the wicket of Chris Osborn. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY fell 50 runs short of a preferred total but Glen Rice and Jig Patel's day-ending 16-over rampage has put Australs well on top of their Fraser Coast Cricket clash.

Austral's opening bowlers combined to rip through Bushrangers. They took five wickets and left the A-grade leaders at 5-36 at stumps.

In-form youngster Nic Kelsey's presence at the crease is the only saving grace for Bushrangers, but Australs' Clinton Hansen was not celebrating yet.

"They bowled beautifully for the situation we were in,” Hansen said. "We wanted to take a late wicket but to get five certainly helps.”

Matt Rook's 57 led Australs to 204 - a total Hansen said was 50 runs short of what they wanted.

"The wicket didn't play the way we thought. It's traditionally had a bit of bounce but there were quite a few balls that stayed down,” Hansen said.

Australs must win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
VIDEO: woman arrested in attempt to stop superboats

VIDEO: woman arrested in attempt to stop superboats

Two people's plan to stop the event failed before their boats touched the water.

Australs in control of Bushrangers after first day

GOT HIM: Bushragners bowler Chris Emanuel celebrates the wicket of Chris Osborn.

Bushrangers lost five wickets late on the first day.

The Chronicle ranked best-performing regional daily

NUMBER ONE: The Fraser Coast Chronicle editorial team is happy to be ranked Australia's best performing regional daily newspaper and to see a 12% audience increase year on year.

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle is experiencing a readership boom.

Car damaged by group of youths in Scarness

A car was damaged by a group of youths early Saturday morning.

Local Partners

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

This Sunday is DonateLife Thank You Day – an opportunity to say thank you to organ donors and their families.

New Bishop for Latter-day Saints across Fraser Coast

Bishop Stephen Swann, photo taken by Lisa Louws

Bishop Swann is thrilled with the challenges of his new role

Superboats, concerts and more on this weekend

Mark Ladner visits the Nikenbah Markets on Sunday, during his first week as a new Fraser Coast resident. He recently moved from Canberra. Photo: Jocelyn Watts / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Check out the events on this weekend across the Fraser Coast.

Gundiah brings out country hospitality

TAKE YOUR PARTNERS: LexK (white hat) and Friends will play all the good ole tunes at the Gundiah Memorial Hall.

"It is time for their Spring Dance and a bit of fun..."

Remembrance Day services around the Fraser Coast

Remembrance Day ceremony at RSL Memorial Hall in Ipswich Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Services will be held across the region to honour our veterans.

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

KANYE West says he still wants to run for US president in four years.

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Submit an Offer

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction in...

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!