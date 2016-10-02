Australs need to bat well to overcome Bushrangers

PLENTY TO DO: Australs bowler Jig Patel warms up.

AUSTRALS' batsmen proved they have the mettle to compile a big score last week - now they have to reproduce their best form.

The 2015/16 runners-up need 277 runs to claim first innings points in their game against Bushrangers.

Captain Clinton Hansen said it wasn't an ideal day.

"We didn't bowl as well as we hoped,” Hansen said.

"We bowled well in patches but we just couldn't keep up the pressure.

"They batted well around Nic (Kelsey). We thought he looked to be tired a couple of times but he kept going.

"For a young kid to do that was pretty good.”