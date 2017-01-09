Australs seamer tears through defending champs

COULD Past Grammars' top order be Australs seamer Matt Adams' bunny?

Australs captain Clinton Hansen has pondered the answer after Adams tore through the defending premiers.

He took 4-31 in eight overs, as fellow bowler Glen Rice cleaned up the tail with 4-21.

For Hansen, it was a matter of all four of his bowlers working together.

"Jig (Patel) missed out on the wickets but he only conceded nine runs from five overs,” Hansen said.

"With him keeping that end in check we were able to set really aggressive fields for when Matt was bowling.”

Australs' fourth bowler Mitch Manski finished with 1-5 from four overs.

Their efforts combined to roll Past Grammars for just 69 runs, and award Australs with a 74-run win to start A-grade's one-day season.

"To start that way after Christmas was great,” Hansen said. "It's never too easy up against Past Grammars. We held every chance that went to hand.”

Bushrangers and Brothers Shamrocks won the other A-grade games.

