Ayrton to rub shoulders with AC Milan Academy grads

Blake Antrobus | 11th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
BEST GOALIE: Ayrton Best will be off to the AC Milan Academy in Italy in 2017 to train with renowned goalkeepers.
BEST GOALIE: Ayrton Best will be off to the AC Milan Academy in Italy in 2017 to train with renowned goalkeepers.

FOOTBALL: Since being moved to goalkeeper almost three years ago, Sunbury Blues U12 goalkeeper Ayrton Best is already being noticed by world professionals.

So much so that he's been selected to train at the AC Milan Academy Novarello Centre in Italy, and further play with the Australian AC Milan Academy team in a major tournament in Tuscany in 2017.

Father Rodney Best said it's an uphill battle for him with the professionals, but he's more than equipped to get there himself.

"It's tough work, but you certainly appreciate it when you get there,” he said.

"He's pretty lucky since Australian goalkeepers are so well-respected across the world; they're often chased after by other professionals.”

Ayrton, who has played since he was six years old, was selected for the prestigious tour by academy coach Francesco Zanonceli, who said he was "impressed” with Ayrton's performance during the week-long Gold Coast Championships Cup tournament.

Representing Fraser Park FC, Ayrton's team were edged out in the finals by South Hobart.

With the numbers of junior sport players across the Coast now rising, Best said it was important that others attempt to keep going with their sport commitments at that age.

"Kids often give up on sport around the ages of 13-15; that's what should change. When it's tough, you need to work harder,” he said. "You will definitely be rewarded for it if you do.”

Before pre-season training with Sunbury Blues and Goalkeeping Australia Academy, Ayrton will be training with Football Club Barcelona's Escola Academy during January 2017.

