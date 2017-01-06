30°
A baby and children's market is coming to Hervey Bay

6th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Eryn Lehman,5, checks out the latest fashions at a past event of its kind.
Eryn Lehman,5, checks out the latest fashions at a past event of its kind.

FRASER Coast's Baby and Children's Handmade Market will hit the Arts and Crafts Village on Bideford St on Sunday, January 22, much to the delight of crafty locals.

Event organiser Stacey Christensen said the market was a culmination of stalls with locally made products and services for pregnancy, babies, children, right through to mums and dads," she said.

"There is food, face painting, balloon twisting and entertainment which will prove to be a fun day out for all members of the family."

"Buyers can shop at our markets knowing that they are supporting local independent designers and crafters as well as the whole Australian made industry at large."

For more information, the Fraser Coast Baby and Children's Handmade Market can be found on Facebook.

