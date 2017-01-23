30°
Opinion

Back to school: first day of school can be a tough one

Amy Formosa
| 23rd Jan 2017 7:16 AM Updated: 7:27 AM
We all remember the first day of the school year - especially prep or grade one.
We all remember the first day of the school year - especially prep or grade one. LuminaStock

WE all remember the first day of the school year - especially prep or grade one.

Feelings of excitement, nerves and for some maybe a few tears.

I am thinking about all the mums and dads who are taking their child/ren to school for possibly the first time today.

Putting on a brave face would be a tricky task as a mum or dad, well for some anyway.

And it has a long lasting impression on the child as well - that first day of school.

I remember pushing mum away and saying 'bye mum' on my first day. I was ready to learn and make friends.

Looking around the classroom however that wasn't the story for every child.

Some kids were clinging to their mum and others had tears streaming down their little faces as mum left the classroom for the first time.

I'm interested to find out how the mums and dads and children on the Fraser Coast coped with day one.

Join the discussion and tell me below.

