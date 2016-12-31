Balance healthy dingo population and safety

I REFER to articles and an opinion piece in The Gympie Times(23-12-16) about dingo management on Fraser Island, citing a journal paper.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service aims to balance keeping a healthy dingo population on Fraser Island while protecting people's safety.

Ultimately the safety of people has to be our number one priority. If a dingo is deemed to pose an immediate and unacceptable risk to human safety it is considered for removal.

QPWS is standing by its position that feeding of dingoes leads to changes in their behaviour, making them bolder and more aggressive towards people which in turn puts human safety at risk.

This pattern is seen in predatory wildlife all over the world. Bears and wolves in the United States are good examples.

The Fraser Island Dingo Management Strategy has been reviewed several times, with the last review in June 2012.

The review objectively assessed and evaluated the FIDMS and provided recommendations to improve the strategy in relation to managing risk and visitor safety and maintaining a sustainable wild dingo population on Fraser Island.

A further review of the FIDMS is due to begin in 2018. The QPWS is committed to the FIDMS being informed by up-to-date information and science with four major Queensland universities forming part of that review.

These research projects will target key priorities for dingo management, including dingo conservation and ecology, dingo behaviour management, and communication and education strategies for island visitors.

These objective, scientific investigations will tell us what we need to do to keep people safe while conserving Fraser Island's unique dingoes.

It is important to remember that dingoes are wild animals and must be treated as such. They are an important part of Fraser Island's World Heritage values.

QPWS consults the island's traditional custodians about dingo management, on a regular basis. The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation has gone on record in support of the current Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy.

QPWS's approach to removing dingoes from the island is selective and precise.

There has only been one major dingo removal event on Fraser Island. This was carried out immediately after the death of a nine-year-old boy in 2001.

Generally problem dingoes are targeted on a case-by-case basis when a dingo's behaviour is demonstrated to be dangerous.

This selective approach means only a small number of animals are humanely euthanised, and there is no evidence that this low level removal has any impact at all on the social structure or viability of the island's dingo population.

The dingo population on Fraser Island fluctuates between 100 and 200 animals depending on the season and stage of the breeding cycle. Recent data supports that the population is doing well in health and numbers, and ongoing population estimates are showing that numbers are consistent.

The number of negative interactions fluctuates from year to year, and a claim made by another newspaper that the number of high-risk encounters was highest in 2016 is incorrect.

Wade Oestreich,

Acting Director-General

Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing