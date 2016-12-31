35°
Opinion

Balance healthy dingo population and safety

31st Dec 2016 6:07 AM
A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island.
A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I REFER to articles and an opinion piece in The Gympie Times(23-12-16) about dingo management on Fraser Island, citing a journal paper.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service aims to balance keeping a healthy dingo population on Fraser Island while protecting people's safety.

Ultimately the safety of people has to be our number one priority. If a dingo is deemed to pose an immediate and unacceptable risk to human safety it is considered for removal.

QPWS is standing by its position that feeding of dingoes leads to changes in their behaviour, making them bolder and more aggressive towards people which in turn puts human safety at risk.

This pattern is seen in predatory wildlife all over the world. Bears and wolves in the United States are good examples.

The Fraser Island Dingo Management Strategy has been reviewed several times, with the last review in June 2012.

The review objectively assessed and evaluated the FIDMS and provided recommendations to improve the strategy in relation to managing risk and visitor safety and maintaining a sustainable wild dingo population on Fraser Island.

A further review of the FIDMS is due to begin in 2018. The QPWS is committed to the FIDMS being informed by up-to-date information and science with four major Queensland universities forming part of that review.

These research projects will target key priorities for dingo management, including dingo conservation and ecology, dingo behaviour management, and communication and education strategies for island visitors.

These objective, scientific investigations will tell us what we need to do to keep people safe while conserving Fraser Island's unique dingoes.

It is important to remember that dingoes are wild animals and must be treated as such. They are an important part of Fraser Island's World Heritage values.

QPWS consults the island's traditional custodians about dingo management, on a regular basis. The Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation has gone on record in support of the current Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy.

QPWS's approach to removing dingoes from the island is selective and precise.

There has only been one major dingo removal event on Fraser Island. This was carried out immediately after the death of a nine-year-old boy in 2001.

Generally problem dingoes are targeted on a case-by-case basis when a dingo's behaviour is demonstrated to be dangerous.

This selective approach means only a small number of animals are humanely euthanised, and there is no evidence that this low level removal has any impact at all on the social structure or viability of the island's dingo population.

The dingo population on Fraser Island fluctuates between 100 and 200 animals depending on the season and stage of the breeding cycle. Recent data supports that the population is doing well in health and numbers, and ongoing population estimates are showing that numbers are consistent.

The number of negative interactions fluctuates from year to year, and a claim made by another newspaper that the number of high-risk encounters was highest in 2016 is incorrect.

Wade Oestreich,

Acting Director-General

Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dingo fraser island letter to the editor opinion

Court case 'proved' Kurt should still be here

Court case 'proved' Kurt should still be here

IF NOVEMBER's court case proved anything to Desolee Cowley it is her son Kurt Murdoch should still be here.

Balance healthy dingo population and safety

A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island.

Ultimately the safety of people has to be our number one priority

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

Some of the great things about the year 2016

People want to write 2016 as the worst when they shouldn't

Local Partners

Ice rink will stay in Hervey Bay a little bit longer

The attraction was initially planned to be up until December 24, but due to popular demand, its stay has been extended.

See what's happening on Saturday and Sunday

ON SUNDAY: Monique Bailey, 8, is hosting a sandcastle building competition at Scarness Beach to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Check out what events are on this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bring on 2017: Fraser Coast events to celebrate NYE

New Years Eve - Torquay Beach. Fireworks light up the night sky at Torquay.

Plenty of events to welcome you to the new year.

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

WHAT you need to know about season four of the beloved UK crime drama.

  • TV

  • 31st Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Supermodel Miranda Kerr (right) leads the floral-themed ladies at her brother’s wedding.

Miranda Kerr's brother has married his boyfriend

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 $330,000

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 $380,000

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 $325,000

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 $394,000

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

Beautiful Quarter Acre Block

243 Oregan Creek Road, Toogoom 4655

Residential Land Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home ... Auction in...

Beautiful quarter acre block (with established trees) to build your dream home on. Walk to beach and township shops and only minutes drive to Hervey Bay CBD.

Great location in Point Vernon

10 Marr Street, Point Vernon 4655

Residential Land Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 ... $210,000

Level block only minutes to Gataker's and boat ramps Quiet location 816m2 2 street back from Esplanade Sewer pick up point on the front footpath

1.90ha Prime Development Site in Urangan

Urangan 4655

Residential Land This is now your time to purchase one of the last 1.90ha ... Expressions of...

This is now your time to purchase one of the last 1.90ha blocks of land located in the rapidly growing area of Urangan. This property is ideally suited for unit...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!