Ball to be held at Maryborough RSL to unveil Peace Cake

A BALL will be held to celebrate the unveiling of a slice of Maryborough history.
The Maryborough Mural Project has been focussed on recreating the original 1.5m Peace Cake specially made for the 1919 Mayoral Victory Ball to celebrate the end of the First World War.
The Peace Cake was a significant part of the Fraser Coast's military history.
To celebrate the unveiling of the replica, the Peace Cake Charity Ball will be held on April 29 from 7pm at the Maryborough RSL.
Tickets will cost $100 or $950 for a table of 10.
The event will feature the Band of the 1st Regiment Royal Australia Artillery as well as a two-course meal and a charity auction.
To find out more, contact themaryboroughmuralproject@gmail.com.
The team previously extended invitations for cake decorators and sculptors to help recreate the iconic Maryborough Peace Cake, but this time swapping the icing for wood, extruded foam and polymer clay.
They are now creating a cake 1.5m high with 4 tiers, and a base of 60cm, all made from permanent material.
