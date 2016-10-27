Band will stop in Maryborough as part of natinal tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough next weekend as part of its national tour.

The Jesse Morris Band will perform a show on the Riverstage at the Brolga Theatre on November 6, as part of Sunday Riverside.

The Byron Bay act will play at 3pm, in the one-off show.

The Jesse Morris Band have played more than 200 shows over the last year across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

This tour celebrates their latest release, the Freedom EP which features the title track Freedom Has No Measure.

That track was co-written with a volunteer teacher and co-founder of a small Cambodian island school. Proceeds from this EP go directly back to supporting the school.

The band's sound is described as soul-infused gypsy storytelling.

Check out the band's Facebook page at facebook.com/jessemorrisband.