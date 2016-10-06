Barbecue win is just in time for summer, says Paul

Paul and Mary-Lou Baldwin were the lucky winners of the barbecue.

MARYBOROUGH resident Paul Baldwin reckons the new barbecue might be the biggest prize he and his family have picked up.

Mr Baldwin was announced as the winner of a 4 burner barbecue and a Chronicle branded 3x3 Marquee in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's latest competition, which saw dozens of entries from across the region to claim the summer stunner combination.

And as far as he can remember, he's never picked up a prize that's this big.

"I got a call last Monday, and suddenly got the announcement that we'd won the prize!” he said.

"We needed a new barbecue to replace the old one, so we got pretty lucky with this entry, and had great timing.

"My wife Mary-Lou put in the entries for me because she reckons I'm luckier than her - and on this occasion, it turned out to be true!”

A long time reader of the Chronicle for 25 years, the pair said it was great to have the replacement for the family's old barbecue in time for the next season.

With the new cooking tool under his arm, Paul plans to make use of it through the summer and even crack it out at the family occasions.

He said the weather makes it nice to get a bit of a gathering together, and considers the new addition to the cookery part of the lifestyle.

"If you can find a cool spot it will be good,” he said.

"It's a nice prize, and definitely a nice little win.

"We'll use it more regularly, even relying on it during the week.”

