BARGAIN: The cheapest place to buy fuel on the Fraser Coast

LOOKING to find the cheapest fuel on the Fraser Coast?



Look no further than Tiaro, where unleaded fuel is selling for $1.15.9 at the United Service Station.



The cheapest fuel in Maryborough is at the United Service Station in Tinana, where unleaded fuel is selling for $1.16.7 and e10 is priced at 1.14.7.



The Puma Service Station in Walker St is selling for $1.16.9, while their discount rate is $1.12.9.



The BP Service Station on Saltwater Creek Rd is selling unleaded fuel for $1.19.9 and e10 for $1.17.9.



The Caltex Service Station on the Bruce Hwy is also selling unleaded fuel for 1.19.9, while the Puma on the highway is selling unleaded fuel for $1.16.9.



Meanwhile, many fuel stations around Hervey Bay yesterday were selling unleaded fuel for $1.29 or more, well above the prices offered in Maryborough.



A spokesman from Caltex Australia said there could be many factors in play when it came to setting a fuel price, including different levels of competition, which could affect how individual retailers set their fuel prices, or the concentration of sites in a given area.



Different volumes of fuel could also impact on prices at different service stations as well as different volumes of passing traffic.



Distance and location factors could also be an issue, he said, including how far away the town was from the nearest terminal.



Convenience stores sales could also impact profitability.

